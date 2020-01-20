Archie Harrison's godparents have been revealed!

It's been eight months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together, and we're only now learning about the close confidants that the couple selected for the special role. In royal tradition, the godparents are typically announced around the date of the child's christening. However, when the time came for Archie's christening in July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to keep the names of their son's godparents private.

Now, the The Sunday Times has revealed that Harry and Prince William's former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, is one of Archie's godparents. The outlet also reports that Mark Dyer, a former officer of honor to Prince Charles, has also been chosen by Harry and Meghan to be a godparent.

"They were both constants in Harry's childhood and beyond," a source tells E! News. "They are fascinating choices of figures in Harry's life that he will hope may keep Archie rooted somehow in the UK, as they relocate to North America."

Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee has also been confirmed as a godfather to Archie.