What happens when your fiancé tells producers she's not sure if she loves you? That's what 90 Day Fiancé season seven star Mike tried to figure out as he packed up and prepared to leave Ukraine.

As Mike prepared to return to America, he said he wasn't sure if this would be the last time they saw each other. Natalie gave him back his ring. But in a twist, this is a reality show after all, Natalie got in the car with him and accompanied him to the airport. In the car, after she tried to be kissy with him, Mike said she was acting childish. Natalie said in a perfect world Mike would apologize to her, then she would say it was her fault and things would be fine. "But it's not a perfect world," Mike said.