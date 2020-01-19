There Were Some Very Fun Reunions at the 2020 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 8:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Big Little Lies Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

There was a lot going on at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night. 

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both won big awards. Parasite got a standing ovation and a history-making trophy. And Eugene Levy opened the show by messing with his Splash costar Tom Hanks

Yes, Splash, the 1984 movie about Tom Hanks falling in love with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. Eugene Levy played the scientist who wanted to kidnap the mermaid, but later changed his mind and decided to help Tom Hanks save the mermaid. Now Eugene Levy is the guy stealing Tom Hanks' chance to say "My name is Tom Hanks, and I am an actor" at the start of the SAG Awards. How the times change!

That very exciting Splash reunion was not the only reunion we saw throughout the night. Former costars were mingling all over the place, from Brad and Jen (former Friends costars) to Brad and Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club!) to Brad and Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave). Plus some other people who aren't named Brad. 

Photos

See the Winners of the 2020 SAG Awards

There were also many reunions that could have happened tonight that we just don't have photographic evidence of (yet). Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate were all present, meaning all the Green sisters were in the same room at the same time. Scarlet Johansson was there, as was Joaquin Phoenix, so we're hoping he just heard only her voice from somewhere unseen for the perfect Her reunion. 

As for the reunions we do have evidence of, scroll on down!

Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Splash

Tom Hanks and Eugene Levy starred together in the 1984 romantic comedy about Tom Hanks falling in love with a mermaid, and Levy opened the show by poking fun at his old friend Hanks. Anybody got a VCR that still works? 

Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Fight Club

Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter found a moment to say hello during the show, but let's just hope they didn't break the number one rule of Fight Club. 

Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Surviving Christmas

Oh, you forgot about Christina Applegate and Catherine O'Hara's 2004 Christmas movie, which also starred Ben Affleck and James Gandolfini? How dare you! They clearly didn't forget!

Article continues below

Jamie Foxx, Taron Egerton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Robin Hood

Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx no doubt reminisced about their time in 2018 as Robin Hood and Little John, walking through the forest, laughin' back and forth at what the other'ne has to say. Golly what a day! 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Django Unchained

Django Unchained costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx were sitting rather close to each other during the show and likely said hello! 

Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

12 Years a Slave

Former 12 Years a Slave costars Brad Pitt and Lupita Nyong'o shared a moment during the show and we'd like to think they're saying "You're so great!" "No, you're so great!" "No, we're both so great!" 

Article continues below

Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep

Streep and De Niro are close friends after starring in multiple movies together, so it's not rare to see them reunite but it is always a thrill. 

Big Little Lies Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Big Little Lies

We'll never not get a kick out of seeing these women together, clutching each other like their lives depend on it. 

Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE

Hide and Seek

It's an onscreen father/daughter reunion for Robert De Niro and Dakota Fanning. They starred together in Hide and Seek when Fanning was just 10 years old, back in 2005. 

Article continues below

Pedro Pascal, Sophie Turner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Game of Thrones

It's only been a few months since we last saw Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, but it's been six years since we saw the last of Oberyn Martell. Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian now, but we'll never get his Game of Thrones death out of our heads TBH. 

Stranger Things Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Stranger Things

This is just a smidgeon of the entire cast of Stranger Things who were present at the show, because they were all nominated for best ensemble in a drama. 

Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Chicago

The 2020 SAG Awards had it coming when Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta Jones were both invited. 

Article continues below

Schitt's Creek Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Reunions

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE

Schitt's Creek

What's your favorite season? AWARDS. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.