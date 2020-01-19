The one where our wildest dream came true.

So we're just going to get straight to the point: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt hugged at the 2020 SAG Awards. Go on, take a moment to jump up and down, to squeal, to gasp, to process. This is a safe and supportive space. We'll be here for you. OK, we good? Good.

Of course, the friendly exes were both nominated at the ceremony on Sunday night, and yes, we had gotten our hopes about just seeing them in the same room. But the two superstars gave us so much more, warmly embracing in front of cameras, giving us proof...and photos to obsessively analyze for the rest of the week. Never have we been more grateful for a three-day weekend!

The Hug came backstage after both actors won in their categories, with Aniston taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show and Pitt winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, and after we had already collectively lost our s--t over Pitt watching his ex-wife give her heartfelt speech.