Charlize Theron May Have the Most Surprising SAG Awards Accessory of the Night

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Charlize Theron, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hair accessories are having a big moment tonight at the 2020 SAG Awards

From America Ferrera's pearl headband, Michelle Williams' classic hair brooch and Priah Ferguson's playful hot pink bow—however, Charlize Theron's chic way of rocking a middle part on the red carpet is making us do a double-take. 

The 44-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet in a two-piece crop top and skirt Givenchy ensemble looking sophisticated and flawless wore one of the most surprising SAG Awards accessories of the night. 

Wearing her blonde locks in a low bun, the actress accessorized her middle-part hairstyle with a Tiffany & Co. necklace. It's so subtle yet striking. Who else could make a middle-part look this chic? 

It's safe to say we'll be trying out this hairstyle in the near future and let's hope this is a trendsetting moment because we'd love to see more of this on the red carpet in the weeks to come during this year's award show season. 

Photos

The Most OMG Looks at the 2020 SAG Awards

The actress is nominated tonight in two categories: Female Actor in a Leading Role and Cast in a Motion Picture for Bombshell

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Charlize Theron , SAG Awards , Hair , Style Collective , Style Collective Hair , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.