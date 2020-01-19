Kids and Teens Ruled the Red Carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:06 PM
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
The SAG Awards: where a kid can be a kid, apparently.
Tonight's red carpet for the 2020 SAG Awards was a showcase for actors of all kinds, but specifically the show welcomed a whole bunch of young people as it honored shows like Big Little Lies and Stranger Things, and films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit.
At times, it almost felt like there were more celebs under 18 than over who were walking the carpet, like a preview of the future of Hollywood, when Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Julia Butters will rule over us all as the new A-listers.
Big Little Lies and Stranger Things are both nominated tonight for best ensemble in a drama series, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit are both nominated for best cast in a motion picture.
The adults starring in those shows and movies are also on hand tonight, but who cares about them? We're here to talk about the fabulous children!
Scroll down to see how the kids and teens brought it on the silver carpet at the 2020 Sag Awards!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who's quickly becoming quite the fashion queen, arrived in Louis Vuitton.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star took her suit up a notch with full sequins and we've never been more jealous of a child (who also got to star with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in a movie).
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Big Little Lies star Darby Camp had perhaps the most colorful dress of the entire carpet.
Article continues below
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage opted for a pop of red with his classic tux, thanks to the laces of his sneakers.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Skye Carlson in a suit? We have to stan. Big Little Lies star Chloe Coleman did not come to play.
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
The Euphoria star has us wishing for spring thanks to her flowery ensemble.
Article continues below
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Caleb McLaughlin (who, at 18, is only in this gallery to support his castmates) is doing his best to bring the house down in a truly electric blue.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stepped away from Hawkins in a flowy, sparkly Gucci gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Currently coveting those shoes on Cameron Crovetti, who plays Josh on Big Little Lies.
Article continues below
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Nicholas Crovetti, who plays Max on Big Little Lies, looking dapper.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Stranger Things' Mike went for a classic look on the carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Amabella's out here looking like an actual princess, and we expected nothing less of this Big Little Lies icon.
Article continues below
David Fisher/Shutterstock
This is a LEWK from Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp. Will has stepped it up!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Stranger Things star went for a blue plaid velvet and we have never been less mad about it.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Hawkins' resident secret nerd opted for sunny yellow and hot pink for her night out.
Article continues below
Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?