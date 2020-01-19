Kids and Teens Ruled the Red Carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:06 PM

Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti and Ivy George, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The SAG Awards: where a kid can be a kid, apparently.

Tonight's red carpet for the 2020 SAG Awards was a showcase for actors of all kinds, but specifically the show welcomed a whole bunch of young people as it honored shows like Big Little Lies and Stranger Things, and films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit

At times, it almost felt like there were more celebs under 18 than over who were walking the carpet, like a preview of the future of Hollywood, when Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Julia Butters will rule over us all as the new A-listers. 

Big Little Lies and Stranger Things are both nominated tonight for best ensemble in a drama series, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit are both nominated for best cast in a motion picture. 

The adults starring in those shows and movies are also on hand tonight, but who cares about them? We're here to talk about the fabulous children!

Scroll down to see how the kids and teens brought it on the silver carpet at the 2020 Sag Awards!

Millie Bobby Brown, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who's quickly becoming quite the fashion queen, arrived in Louis Vuitton. 

Julia Butters, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, kids

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Julia Butters

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star took her suit up a notch with full sequins and we've never been more jealous of a child (who also got to star with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in a movie). 

Darby Camp, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, kids

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Darby Camp

Big Little Lies star Darby Camp had perhaps the most colorful dress of the entire carpet. 

Iain Armitage, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, kids

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Iain Armitage

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage opted for a pop of red with his classic tux, thanks to the laces of his sneakers. 

Chloe Coleman, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, kids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chloe Coleman

Skye Carlson in a suit? We have to stan. Big Little Lies star Chloe Coleman did not come to play. 

Storm Reid, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, kids

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Storm Reid

The Euphoria star has us wishing for spring thanks to her flowery ensemble. 

Caleb McLaughlin, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin (who, at 18, is only in this gallery to support his castmates) is doing his best to bring the house down in a truly electric blue. 

Sadie Sink, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stepped away from Hawkins in a flowy, sparkly Gucci gown. 

Cameron Crovetti, 2020 SAG Awards, Kids VG Gallery

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cameron Crovetti

Currently coveting those shoes on Cameron Crovetti, who plays Josh on Big Little Lies

Nicholas Crovetti, 2020 SAG Awards, Kids VG Gallery

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Nicholas Crovetti

Nicholas Crovetti, who plays Max on Big Little Lies, looking dapper.

Finn Wolfhard, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Finn Wolfhard

Stranger Things' Mike went for a classic look on the carpet. 

Ivy George, 2020 SAG Awards, Kids VG Gallery

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ivy George

Amabella's out here looking like an actual princess, and we expected nothing less of this Big Little Lies icon. 

Noah Schnapp, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Noah Schnapp

This is a LEWK from Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp. Will has stepped it up! 

Gaten Matarazzo, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star went for a blue plaid velvet and we have never been less mad about it. 

Priah Ferguson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Priah Ferguson

Hawkins' resident secret nerd opted for sunny yellow and hot pink for her night out. 

Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

