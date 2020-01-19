Kids and Teens Ruled the Red Carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards: where a kid can be a kid, apparently.

Tonight's red carpet for the 2020 SAG Awards was a showcase for actors of all kinds, but specifically the show welcomed a whole bunch of young people as it honored shows like Big Little Lies and Stranger Things, and films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit.

At times, it almost felt like there were more celebs under 18 than over who were walking the carpet, like a preview of the future of Hollywood, when Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Julia Butters will rule over us all as the new A-listers.

Big Little Lies and Stranger Things are both nominated tonight for best ensemble in a drama series, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit are both nominated for best cast in a motion picture.