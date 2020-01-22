EXCLUSIVE!

Get to Know Yola, Best New Artist Nominee at This Year's Grammys

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Yola, Grammy Nominees

Rick Kern/WireImage

It's been one helluva year for Yola.

The English singer-songwriter born Yolanda Quartey who performed as the lead singer of band Phantom Limb from 2005-2013 released Walk Through Fire, her debut album, on February 22, 2019. And once the world got a taste of her unique blend of country, soul and rock, not to mention her stunning vocals, everything changed. 

NPR Music's First Listen declared her "an artist sure to stun audiences for years to come."

Her performance at the Newport Folk Festival in July had Rolling Stone proclaim her "the single most sought-after voice at this year's festival."

And by year's end, it was clear she'd made a major impression on the Recording Academy. She received four nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, including Best Americana Album, Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance (for the track "Faraway Look) and, perhaps most importantly, Best New Artist, putting her into competition against the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Black Pumas and Tank and the Bangas.

Photos

Grammys 2020: First-Time Nominees

Get to know Yola a little better before her big night on Sunday with her answers to our exclusive Best New Artist Nominee Questionnaire!

2020 Grammys, Best New Artist Feature: Yola

Alysse Gafkjen; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

What was the first thing you did after learning about your nomination?
I immediately burst into tears! My manager Charlie, called me up sobbing uncontrollably so i knew something major had happened, and it was all very emotional, but we quickly dusted ourselves and I made  a cup of tea. Then the whole team's phones started ringing and they haven't stopped since.

What was the song or album that made you want to make music and why?
When I was young, I explored my late mother's record collection and discovered Young, Gifted and Black by Aretha Franklin. It had a profound impact on me, alongside the music of Mavis Staples and, later, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash

What artist are you dying to collaborate with?
Childish Gambino, please call me. Haha. I would love to perform with Elton John one day—he heard my cover of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and decided to premiere it on his social media which was so sweet. Thanks, Elton! 

Excluding your own, what was the one song you couldn't stop listening to this year?
Radiant Children's "Life's a Bitch." I love the lyrics - "Life's a bitch and then you die"— sounds depressing but its a total jam and the sentiment got me through hard times! It is my most played on Spotify again this year, as I use it as my warm up song to get me in the zone for performing! 

Where will you put your Grammy if you win?
Haha! Its my debut year remember…! But, if I were to win, I'm on tour so much it would probably sit on the dash of the tour bus until I get enough time off to head home!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. And for a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Music , 2020 Grammys , Red Carpet , Awards , Entertainment , Celebrities , Exclusives , Features , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.