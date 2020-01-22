What was the first thing you did after learning about your nomination?

I immediately burst into tears! My manager Charlie, called me up sobbing uncontrollably so i knew something major had happened, and it was all very emotional, but we quickly dusted ourselves and I made a cup of tea. Then the whole team's phones started ringing and they haven't stopped since.

What was the song or album that made you want to make music and why?

When I was young, I explored my late mother's record collection and discovered Young, Gifted and Black by Aretha Franklin. It had a profound impact on me, alongside the music of Mavis Staples and, later, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

What artist are you dying to collaborate with?

Childish Gambino, please call me. Haha. I would love to perform with Elton John one day—he heard my cover of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and decided to premiere it on his social media which was so sweet. Thanks, Elton!

Excluding your own, what was the one song you couldn't stop listening to this year?

Radiant Children's "Life's a Bitch." I love the lyrics - "Life's a bitch and then you die"— sounds depressing but its a total jam and the sentiment got me through hard times! It is my most played on Spotify again this year, as I use it as my warm up song to get me in the zone for performing!

Where will you put your Grammy if you win?

Haha! Its my debut year remember…! But, if I were to win, I'm on tour so much it would probably sit on the dash of the tour bus until I get enough time off to head home!