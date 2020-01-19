Royal blues!

The 2020 SAG Awards are in full swing, as Hollywood's biggest actors and actresses traipsed along the red carpet in their Sunday's finest.

While some opted for shimmery get-ups, like silver sequins designs and metallic gold gowns, many celebrities were on the same wavelength and slipped into mesmerizing blue pieces that matched the show's coveted statue. And no blue dress was alike, as some featured dramatic capes, over-the-top ruffles and intricate beading.

Case in point: Nicole Kidman dazzled in a sapphire Michael Kors gown that included an explosion of matching sequins. The puffed sleeves and ruffled thigh-high slit completed her effortlessly elegant look. Scarlett Johansson also lit up the red carpet with a silk teal design by Armani Prive that hugged all of her curves.

However, women weren't the only ones to turn heads in blue outfits at the star-studded ceremony.

Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and more guys suited up in stellar get-ups that were anything but basic.