Inside the 2020 SAG Awards After-Party With Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and More

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 7:29 AM

The ceremony was just the start of the evening.

At the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lopezstunned on the red carpet while Joaquin PhoenixRenée Zellwegerand Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the coveted Actor statues. Plus, Ton Hanks' reactions once again stole the show and Parasite made history as the first foreign language film in the ceremony's history to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture. And, of course, we'll never, ever stop talking about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reuniting and hugging backstage.

But once the cameras stopped rolling (and the next generation of Fiji Water Girls called it a night) the festivities continued at Netflix's star-studded after party. There, at Sunset Tower, Laura Dern—she continued her winning streak, earning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture trophy—celebrated alongside Stranger ThingsMillie Bobbie Brown. Meanwhile, Pitt and his Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with Al Pacino.

Photos

SAG Awards 2020: Winners

Alas, unlike earlier in the night, Pitt and Aniston didn't cross paths. "She was having a great time, but was in a separate circle than Brad," shares an insider. "They spent the evening with other people and did not come together again."

Outside of the friendly exes, there were plenty of other A-listers in attendance, ready to celebrate the night away. Also on the guest list: Zoë Kravitz, Joey KingPeter Dinklage, Robert De NiroMaya Hawke, Margaret QualleyNathalie Emmanuel, Gwendoline Christie

Keep scrolling for all the must-see party pics!

Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things duo spend the night showing off their moves on the dance floor.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Jennifer Aniston

"I'm shaking," she tells E! after winning her award. "I did not expect that!"

Nathalie Emmanuel, Gwendoline Christie, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Nathalie Emmanuel & Gwendoline Christie

We'd bend the knee to these Game of Thrones queens.

Zoë Kravitz, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Zoe Kravitz

She channels Audrey Hepburn with her peach, Oscar de la Renta gown.

Peter Dinklage, Brad Pitt, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Peter Dinklage & Brad Pitt

We can only assume Pitt is grilling him about that controversial last season of GoT.

Laura Dern, Millie Bobby Brown, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Laura Dern & Millie Bobby Brown

Petition to make Millie Bobby Brown the fifth March daughter in Little Women.

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton

The award show serves as a rare date night for the Stranger Things couple.

Rainey Qualley, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Jaya Harper, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Rainey Qualley, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz & Jaya Harpe

If there's no chance for a Big Little Lies season 3, perhaps this crew could star in their own spin-off.

Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt

Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait...

Asante Blackk, Robert De Niro, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix

Asante Blackk & Robert De Niro

The Life Achievement honoree celebrates his big night with the When They See Us star.

Gaten Matarazzo, Roman Griffin Davis, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo & Roman Griffin Davis

Even Matarazzo knows the Jojo Rabbit actor, 12, is one to watch.

Wyatt Oleff, Bill Skarsgård, Andrés Muschietti, Jaeden Martell, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix

Wyatt Oleff, Bill Skarsgård, Andrés Muschietti & Jaeden Martell

This It reunion is anything but terrifying.

Joey King, Ted Sarandos, 2020 Netflix SAG After Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Joey King & Ted Sarandos

The Act star takes a moment to pose with Netflix's Chief Content Officer. 

 

