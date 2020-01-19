EXCLUSIVE!

Eva Longoria Gushes About Her Son and Is Happy Her Family Is Complete

  • By
    &

by Spencer Lubitz & Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 10:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Eva Longoria, Son, Santiago, Instagram

Instagram / Eva Longoria

Mama Eva Longoria is happy her family is complete.

The 44-year-old actress and husband José "Pepe" Bastón are parents to a 1 and 1/2-year-old son, Santiago "Santi" Enrique Bastón, her first child. Pepe also has three children from a previous marriage. 

"He's amazing," Eva told E! News about the boy, speaking at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday. "He's really good. He's a good sleeper. He's a good eater, traveler. He's just a great kid. I got really lucky. I think God was like, this is what you're going to need to make it."

When asked if her family was complete, Eva said, "Yup!"

Wearing a glittering gold belted gown, Eva served as a presenter at the Producers Guild Awards, where the Sam Mendes film 1917 took home the top award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures and Brad Pitt shared the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures with Plan B production company colleagues Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Photos

Producers Guild Awards 2020: Red Carpet Fashion

Other winners included Toy Story 4, which won Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, HBO's Succession, which won Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama, Fleabag, which won Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy, and Chernobyl, which won Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television. 

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Eva Longoria , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.