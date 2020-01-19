EXCLUSIVE!

Why Jennifer Aniston Is ''Still Shaking'' After Her 2020 SAG Awards Win

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 7:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

All eyes were on Jennifer Aniston at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards

The A-lister took home the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, marking her first TV nomination since Friends dominated the SAG Awards throughout the early aughts. Such a moment did not gone unnoticed by Jen, who spoke to E! News exclusively while making her way down the winner's walk backstage.

"I'm just shaking," Aniston gushed to E!'s Jason Kennedy just moments after winning. "I did not expect that. I'm very excited."

"And now I'm getting a really good workout in!" the star teased, referencing her heavy SAG Award statue. Ah, the lifestyles of the rich and the famous. 

Photos

Jennifer Aniston: Queen of the 2020 SAG Awards

Aniston then expressed her gratitude for the entire "freaking cast and the crew" of The Morning Show, telling us she'd forgotten to thank the "extraordinary Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Billy Crudup."

Between her big win and that little 'ol reunion with Brad Pitt that just about broke the internet, we think it's safe to say Aniston is having the night of her life. 

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

 For more from Jen, press play on the video above! 

 Check out the complete list of winners at the 2020 SAG Awards right here

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , 2020 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.