by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 6:30 PM
Cue the Michael Scott meme: OKAY, IT'S HAPPENING! EVERYBODY STAY CALM!
Former celeb power couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt once again found themselves in the same room at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards, but lucky for us (and by us we mean society at large), we got so much more than the coy pleasantries exchanged during the Golden Globes.
As Aniston accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show, Pitt—who had just accepted his own SAG Award and kinda, sorta mentioned Aniston in the process—caught her acceptance speech backstage.
We're no body language expert, but the smile on Pitt's face and his adoring gaze really just says it all.
Catch the whole thing above, and prepare to swoon.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
While accepting the honor for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt teased, "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."
And just like that, it's 2002 again.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?