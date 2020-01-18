Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Sweet Nickname Snoop Dogg Gave Her

Who knew Vanessa Hudgens and Snoop Doggwere such good buds.

Need proof? While on press for her new movie Bad Boys For Life, the 31-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Jan. 17, and gushed all about meeting the 48-year-old rapper at the premiere of the movie earlier this week in Los Angeles, California.

"I was very excited, I'm such a big fan of Snoop. This time I actually got to talk to him," Hudgens told Jimmy Fallon. "He even gave me a nickname. He calls me Nessie. He's like, 'How you doin' Nessi?'"

She adds excitedly that she told the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, "I'm going to go to the after-party, I'm gonna sip gin and juice, Snoop."

On Fallon, the star also talked about what a great experience it was working with Martin Lawrence and Will Smithon set. "They're the sweetest guys, ever," Hudgens said, adding that the first week on set, the two actors gifted her flowers along with more presents.