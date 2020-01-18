And in regards to whether he's rooting for a Brown and Weber happy ending, Viall tells E! News, "They are both great and if that's what Peter wants, I support it and if Hannah wants it, I support that. I'm not one of those people who are hoping that it happens but if that's what they want and that's what makes them happy, great."

"But I have a feeling that's the last we will see of those two. I don't really know," he adds.

Bristowe, Viall and Tarick aren't the only former Bachelor stars with theories of their own, however.

Earlier this month, Ben Higgins asked Ashley Laconetti on the Almost Famous podcast if she thought Brown and Weber were currently together. "I think there's a 50/50 chance that they are," she said. Ben agreed. "I really think Hannah Brown and Peter could be together, which again, as we talked about, not a bad thing, shocking though, for the world."

Of course, leading up to his season, Weber has also felt conflicted when it comes to reuniting with Brown onscreen.

"Honestly, I did not expect for her to show up that first night," he said. "Maybe some time throughout the season, but not that first night. That was a complete shock to me. I can be honest... whether I should've or I shouldn't [have], I start getting a little more excited."