Meghan King Edmonds says her and ex Jim Edmonds' 1 and 1/2-year-old son Hart is "doing really well" following last year's diagnosis of irreversible brain damage, adding that his siblings are cheering him.

Last year, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and co-host of the Intimate Knowledge podcast revealed that the boy, one of the couple's twins, had minor Periventricular Leukomalacia, a type of brain injury that affects premature infants and was likely the cause of rigidity in Hart's muscles, delayed physical milestones, lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, stiffness in his joints, weakness in his lower back and his favored use of his right side. He has since started therapy.

"We are neurotypical people and he is not. He has a neurological brain injury so he just needs a little extra oomph to get him to where we are and he's doing really well," Meghan told E! News at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in Burbank, California on Friday. "He works so hard and it's the cutest to see my other two kids cheering him along."