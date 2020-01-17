Welcome to the world, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden!

Exactly two weeks after Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their baby girl, her (two!) middle names are now revealed. According to the newborn's birth certificate obtained and published by The Blast, the Hollywood couple chose to incorporate "Chloe" and "Wildflower" into Raddix's full moniker.

The birth certificate also reveals Raddix's birthday: Dec. 30, 2019.

A source previously described Cameron and Benji as feeling "absolutely elated" since finally becoming parents five years after they tied the knot.

The actress is solely focused on motherhood nowadays, with the insider sharing, "She's devoted to being a full-time mom. She feels she gave up a lot of time and valuable years working instead of being at home. Now is her time to be a mom and she is cherishing it. She has no plans to work at all."