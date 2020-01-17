Ryan McCartan is backtracking.

One day after accusing his ex-fiancée Dove Cameron of being unfaithful throughout their relationship, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram with a lengthy statement. Titled "In Response to Current Social Media Stories," Ryan slammed what he described as the "darkly misconstrued" fallout from his previous statements.

"I have elected to remain silent about my past because I thought it would be the most effective way to leave it where it belongs," the 26-year-old wrote. "I am no longer comfortable watching the events of my life become so darkly misconstrued. I would like to fairly and diplomatically write about this once and finally."

Ryan, who was engaged to the actress for less than six months in 2016, added, "I think Dove and I fundamentally agree about our relationship with one another. We were young, and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were a bad match."