• Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.

• The 18-year-old from Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood is the youngest-ever artist to be nominated in all four top categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Not to mention the nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Bad Guy," Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and the LP is also up for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

• Her big brother Finneas O'Connell produced her album and they co-wrote the songs together. He was 4 when Billie was born and "Pirate" was what he wanted to call her. Finneas bought a house that's about four minutes away from where Billie and their parents live.

• She signed her first record deal at 14, with Interscope imprint Darkroom, but they waited a couple of years to "give her space to grow and figure it out," Interscope CEO John Janick told the LA Times. Eilish passed her high school equivalency exam and got her diploma at 15.

• She's the first artist born in this millennium (2001) to have a No. 1 album. She told Rolling Stone she has never purchased a CD.

• She's already signed a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ for a documentary about her life.

• Eilish's concerns about the future of this planet are well-documented. A vegetarian forever, she's been vegan since 2014, and she has had voter-registration booths and info tables for Global Citizen and Greenpeace at every stop on her arena tour.

• When battling anxiety and depression, she found horseback riding particularly soothing, but stopped riding some years ago due to the cost. She's hoping to be around horses more often again nowadays.

• None other than presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren defended Eilish when she caught heat online for not knowing who Van Halen was. Warren knew, "but you don't have to," she said on The Tonight Show. "Let's ease up on Billie." (As of December, Eilish had not decided which of the slew of Democratic candidates she would support in the primary, now that she's old enough to vote.)

• Her hair color is listed as "Other" on her driver's license.