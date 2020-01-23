Taylor Swift was right when she said, "It was an end of a decade, but the start of an age" in her 2010 hit "Long Live."

Ten years ago, Willow Smith taught us how to whip our hair, Lady Gaga wore meat, One Direction was born and stole our hearts and most importantly Instagram launched.

The 2010 Grammys truly was a fitting start for the decade of music and pop culture that we can't stop talking about.

The 52nd Grammy Awards show celebrated a year of hit songs like T. Swift's "You Belong With Me" and Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)," which we refuse to take out of rotation. The awards show was packed with 16 iconic performances including Pink's suspended acrobatic routine, Lady Gaga and Elton John's piano duel and the Black Eyed Peas "Imma Be" and "I Gotta Feeling" mashup. The pop group was right when they said the night was going to be a good, good night.