No jokes, all love.

Joaquin Phoenix continued his winning streak for his celebrated turn in Joker at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, winning the trophy in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category.

Phoenix beat out Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) andTaron Egerton (Rocketman) to nab one of the biggest awards of the night, but during his speech, Phoenix solely focused on shouting out everything he loved about each of his four competitors, and took a moment to tribute the late Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for his turn as the Joker in The Dark Knight Rises 10 years ago.

"Really, I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger," the 45-year-old actor said at the end of his speech.

Before his touching tribute to Ledger, who tragically died at age of 28 in January 2008, Phoenix took a moment to highlight something he respected about each of his fellow nominees, beginning with DiCaprio.