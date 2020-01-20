by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 9:00 AM
It's Kristen Bell vs. Dax Shepard in a battle of…the brains!
The married couple are on the premiere episode of National Geographic Channel's Brain Games and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek. In the installment, "Male Brain vs. Female Brain," host Keegan-Michael Key has the duo go head-to-head in a battle of the mind. First up, it's performance under pressure.
The two have to arrange the numbered blocks in numerical order from 25-1 on a grid before time runs out and a traveling flame ignites a propane filled balloon. In the clip, Key explains a study showed that men and women are pretty much equal with math challenges, but men tend to perform better under pressure.
"I'm scared," Bell says in the exclusive clip above. "I'm more scared about Dax winning the puzzle."
Should they not complete the puzzle and the balloon exploded, Shepard says he's only prepared to save Bell.
"I will be diving onto Kristen with the flame-retardant jacket. I won't have room for both of us under this jacket, so you're going to go up in flames," Shepard tells Key, which gets him a hug from Bell.
National Geographic
Hey, Key understands. "She's America's sweetheart. This is a treasure we got to keep that in tact," he says.
"This is the little money tree that grows in my yard, so we got to protect her," Shepard says.
See what happens in the exclusive clip above.
In the premiere episode, the duo will also face off in challenges having to do with stocking items in a fridge, communicating details of an outfit and more. Look for field correspondent Cara Santa Maria to also play a game of telephone to see if men or women communicate better, mentalist Lior Suchard reveal the names of Bell and Shepard's first crushes, and the Gauntlet, a battle where the two compare their mental strength and agility.
Brain Games premieres Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. on National Geographic Channel.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?