Demi Lovato to Release Her "Most Vulnerable" Album: All the Details

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 1:32 PM
Is Demi Lovato getting ready to release her next album?
A source told E! News the 27-year-old singer "has been working very hard on news music since last year."
"She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day," the insider said. "She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out."
The source said, "Demi hopes to have the album out by Summer, Fall at the latest."
"She had a very trying year and has a lot she wants to share with her fans through her music," the insider continued. "Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way. Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect."
The source claimed Lovato is "100 percent going on tour," noting it's "just a matter of the right timing."
"She is in a really good place right now and is excited about the new chapter ahead," the insider continued.
Lovato's last album, Tell Me You Love Me, dropped in 2017. She also released her song "Sober" in 2018—just a month before her accidental overdose.
This certainly is a busy time for Lovato. She is also singing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl and performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
