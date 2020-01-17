Bella Hadid's Bright and Bold Style Risks Pay Off at Paris Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 12:07 PM

Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The city of light is shining even brighter thanks to Bella Hadid.

As Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 kicks into high gear this week, one supermodel is turning heads for all the right reasons on and off the runway.

On Friday, Bella appeared in Berluti Menswear's show at Opera Garnier where she worked bold and beautiful colors. In addition to her blue trousers and matching double-breasted blazer, the 23-year-old sported a bright pink blouse. She completed her look with a lime green and black scarf that has us counting down the days until a brand-new season.

Perhaps what's most impressive is the fact that Bella may not have been feeling her best. On Instagram Stories, the model confessed that "I always get fever and the flu on the second day of Paris."

Friday's attire was just one of the memorable looks from Bella's latest trip to Paris.

Photos

Bella Hadid's Best Looks

While attending the Louis Vuitton's menswear show earlier in the week, Yolanda Hadid's daughter wore a blue cropped halter top and baggy trousers.

"‘Twas a beautiful day in the neighborhood for a just as beautiful @louisvuitton @virgilabloh show," she shared on Instagram when showcasing her outfit for the day.

Bella has been known to wear more than a few risky outfits in her career as a supermodel. We compiled just some unforgettable looks in our gallery below.

Bella Hadid

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid's riskiest looks, Bella Hadid

Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior

A Supermodel in See-Through

The star posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.   

Bella Hadid's riskiest looks, Bella Hadid

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Sheer Star

At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts. 

Bella Hadid, Cannes 2016

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hip-High Slit

The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala After Party Pics

Splash News

Out in Undies

For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.  

Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret After Party 2018

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Plunging on the Pink Carpet

For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 

Bella Hadid, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Met Gala Cutouts

At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip. 

Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Shutterstock; Getty Images

Backless Bella

At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit. 

Bella Hadid, CFDA

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Catwalk Queen

The supermodel sported a black catsuit by Alexander Wang, which featured faux nipple and belly button piercings. 

What else will Bella wear at Paris Fashion Week? Stay tuned!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

