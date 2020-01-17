Say it ain't so!

On Friday, Jean Paul Gaultier announced that he'll be retiring from the runway after 50 years. Taking to Twitter to break the news, the 67-year-old French designer shared that Paris Fashion Week 2020 would mark his final couture show.

"This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last," he wrote on Twitter. "But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept." Gaultier also shared a lighthearted video for his fans ahead of his final runway show on January 22. Posing in various spots around the office and pretending to be on an important call, he promised that it will be a night to remember and teased that he'll be announcing the new vision for the brand once he resigns.

Speaking in French, he shared, "It's going to be quite the party with many of my friend and we're gonna have fun until very, very late."