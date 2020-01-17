Céline Dion’s Mom Thérèse Dion Dead at 92

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony
by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 12:05 PM
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony
Thérèse Tanguay Dion, mother of Canadian singer Céline Dion, has died at the age of 92.
Thérèse is the mother of 14 children in total and was most commonly referred to as "Maman Dion," by those who loved her most. "It is with sadness that I learned of the death of Thérèse Tanguay Dion, Maman Dion, at the age of 92," wrote Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy on her Twitter account. "I offer my sincerest condolences to the family."
Céline addressed her passing on Instagram, writing, "Maman, we love you so much…We dedicate tonight's show to you and I'll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx…"
Thérèse had been battling serioius health issues. Her death comes two days after the fourth anniversary of Céline's husband, Rene Angelil. Thursday was also the fourth anniversary of the death of her brother Daniel's death as well. Céline is currently on her Courage World Tour and, as of now, is scheduled to perform in Miami Friday and Saturday. Thérèse was also very active in her daughter's career and wrote the song Ce n'était qu'un rêve, which was Céline's first hit in 1981.
Quebec Premier François Legault also tweeted out his condolences for the family. "A remarkable woman, so generous, so loving, who devoted her whole life to the benefit of her family," he wrote. "Our big Québécois family mourns her passing."
Our hearts are with the entire Dion family during this difficult time.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.! And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. for a Grammy Awards preview!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?