Céline Dion’s Mom Thérèse Dion Dead at 92

Thérèse Tanguay Dion, mother of Canadian singer Céline Dion, has died at the age of 92.

Thérèse is the mother of 14 children in total and was most commonly referred to as "Maman Dion," by those who loved her most. "It is with sadness that I learned of the death of Thérèse Tanguay Dion, Maman Dion, at the age of 92," wrote Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy on her Twitter account. "I offer my sincerest condolences to the family."

Céline addressed her passing on Instagram, writing, "Maman, we love you so much…We dedicate tonight's show to you and I'll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx…"

Thérèse had been battling serioius health issues. Her death comes two days after the fourth anniversary of Céline's husband, Rene Angelil. Thursday was also the fourth anniversary of the death of her brother Daniel's death as well. Céline is currently on her Courage World Tour and, as of now, is scheduled to perform in Miami Friday and Saturday. Thérèse was also very active in her daughter's career and wrote the song Ce n'était qu'un rêve, which was Céline's first hit in 1981.