Every Time Jennifer Aniston Was the Queen of the 2020 SAG Awards

We just found our top story for tomorrow's morning shows!

Sure, there were more than a few talented actors and actresses at the 2020 SAG Awards who deserved recognition for their hard work in the past year.

But out of all the TV shows, movies and nominees, there was one who became the unofficial queen of Sunday night's show. Any guesses?

It's Jennifer Aniston, obviously!

From the moment she stepped out onto the red carpet in her gorgeous white dress, The Morning Show star had pop culture fans talking. Soon after, she was up on stage accepting an award. And before you knew it, she was reuniting with her ex Brad Pitt. Nobody told us the 2020 SAG Awards was going to be this way!

But we're certainly not complaining! In fact, we're celebrating the unofficial queen of Sunday's show by looking back at her biggest moments of the night.

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Scroll through our gallery below to relive Jennifer's unforgettable night at the Shrine Auditorium.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Welcome to the Show

Attention photographers! The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston has arrived wearing a white satin gown...

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

How Do I Look?

...and spoiler alert: She looks b-e-autiful.

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Hey Girl Hey

Inside the Shrine Auditorium, there's a star at every corner. Great to see you Nicole Kidman...

Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Longtime No See

....Great to see you too Billy Crudup.

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

And the Winner Is...

Enough chatting! Jennifer was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series thanks to her role in The Morning Show. And guess what? She won!

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Reunited

Soon after her acceptance speech, Jennifer ran into another famous winner: Her ex Brad Pitt!

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA

Winner, Winner

There was a hug. We repeat: There was a hug!

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA

Don't Look Back

And in an exclusive video obtained by E! News, Brad was able to watch Jennifer's acceptance speech backstage.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Goodbye for Now

Because the show is live, there's only so much time to mingle and catch up! Jen has some business to do.

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Celebrate Good Times

It's time to hit the press room with a brand-new SAG trophy!

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Is This Real Life?

After receiving praise from critics and peers, it's understandable to get a little emotional.

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gratitude

But ultimately, tonight is a night of celebration!

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Party Time

Time for the after party! The night is still young. Keep that crown on tight Jennifer!

