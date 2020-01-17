Mariska Hargitay is, and this is an understatement, busy. The star of Law & Order: SVU is also an executive producer on the long-running series, founder and president of The Joyful Heart Foundation, mom, and for the seventh time director.

"She Paints for Vengeance," the 11th episode of SVU season 21, is Hargitay's seventh time in the director's seat. The episode followed the survivor of a sexual assault who, after inaction by her local police, puts her accusations out in public for all the world to see through her painting. The paintings catch the eye of Captain Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and the special victims unit worked to get her justice throughout the hour. Spoiler alert: They did.

On the SVU podcast, Squadroom, Hargitay opened up about the challenges of directing while also starring in the show.

"This is, for me, the most challenging part of me directing," Hargitay said on the podcast.