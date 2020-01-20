Dr. Terry Dubrow isn't one to back down from a surgical challenge. But it's possible there isn't much he can do to help Wesley, a kidney cancer survivor who developed what Dubrow calls a "really unusual" post-operative complication following the organ's removal.

Dubrow and colleague Dr. Paul Nassif meet Wesley for the first time in this this clip from tonight's new Botched episode. And after hearing his story, both doctors are concerned that further surgical intervention might not actually improve the "bulge" protruding from his abdomen.

"This case is one of those cases that requires all nine years of training to fix," says Dr. Dubrow upon evaluating the law enforcement officer's photograph, pre-consultation. Unfortunately, learning the details of his medical history fills the specialist with even more uncertainty.

As Wesley explains, the swollen area began to develop shortly after his kidney removal and "just kept getting bigger and bigger in time."