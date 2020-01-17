The Grammy awards have often caused controversy and it seems like this year may be no different.

Less than two weeks before the 2020 Grammy Awards, CEO of the Recording Academy Deborah Dugan has been suspended from her role, the Recording Academy said in a statement to E! News. "In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately," the message began. "The Board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations."

"The Board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academys Membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators," the statement continued. "The Recording Academy Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry, and society."