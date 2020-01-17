Washington talked about how this sort of work has become possible as kind of a "side result" of the Time's Up movement, because of how many women were gathering together to create all kinds of change.

"One of the extraordinary impacts of the Time's Up movement is that so many of us came together to try and advance the cause of equity and safety in the workplace, but in doing so we came together and we were no longer siloed," she said. "For so much of my career I had been told that, so and so actress was crazy, so and so actress was difficult, this other actress is bad news. And when we were all gathered in a room together, and not for the purpose of building each other's career, for the purpose of creating safety and equity across all industries, all over the world, but we got to know each other. And in that sisterhood we got to ask each other, how can we partner together to also create create more environments that are filled with equity and safety in our own industry as well."

"So, for me that's been one of the exciting results side results of coming together as a community is that we've been able to grow our friendships and also grow our professional relationships, not just for our own advancement," she continued. "But as producers we get to employ hundreds and hundreds of artists and activists and now we can do it in environments that are safe and and have values that embody our values."