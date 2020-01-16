Dove Cameron is not going to stand by and let her name be drugged through the mud.

While the 24-year-old has yet to publicly comment on the accusations she cheated on ex fiancé Ryan McCartan, the star seems to be making reference to his claims on Twitter. She shared a picture of this quote on Twitter: "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did."

"Beautiful," the Disney star captioned the pic.

In addition, the star has been liking a bunch of tweets in support of her and boyfriend Thomas Doherty. One tweet in particular joked that if they were a man "I would be jealous of Thomas too," insinuating that's why Ryan accused Dove of cheating.