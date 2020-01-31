EXCLUSIVE!

Carly Pearce's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Hits All the Right Notes

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 4:00 AM

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Getty Images/E! Illustration

Every little thing you give could just make a difference this Valentine's Day!

The most romantic day of the year is quickly approaching and pressure is on to find that perfect gift for your spouse, best friend or family member. Fortunately, country music singer Carly Pearce is here to help as she prepares to celebrate the big day with husband Michael Ray.

"Less is more," the "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer shared with E! News exclusively. "I truly believe it's the thought that counts! Just make the one you love feel special."

And in between gift gifting—may we recommend her new self-titled album available February 14—Carly has one special man on her heart.

"I'm most excited to be celebrating my first Valentine's Day as a married gal," she shared with us. "That's the ultimate example of love!"

From fashionable Lululemon gear to a fantastic microphone for karaoke, see what Carly recommends in her gift guide below.

20+ Must-See Concerts in 2020

Garmin Watch

"For any runners like me, Garmin has some of the greatest workout watches. I use the Forerunner 245 and I've loved it for years! The perfect gift for any fitness-loving significant other."

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$350 Garmin $345 Amazon
Cooking Class

"Cooking is my love language. We love cooking together and having some fun with it by putting our own spin on recipes. A cooking class is a fun take on the classic date night, and you can learn new recipes to try out at home."

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary Sur La Table
Concert Tickets

"Michael and I love going to shows together to support other artists and friends chasing their dreams on stage. Make it a date night and a fun memory as a couple!" And BTW, Carly is hitting the road this year!

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary Ticketmaster
Planet Fitness Membership

"It's no secret that I love working out and feeling my best, especially when I'm traveling on tour. Although I love working out outside, the weather doesn't always agree with me. Planet Fitness is perfect for cold or rainy days or if I want to workout with free weights or other equipment. I can go to any gym wherever I am in the country and feel at home. A new membership could help motivate you and your partner to workout and spend that quality time together."

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary Planet Fitness
BestSelf SELF Journal

"I love gifts that inspire productivity, positivity and give back. BestSelf's SELF Journal is a motivational gift for everyone to not only help spark creativity, but help your partner be the best version of themselves. I also love that with each order, a meal is donated to a family in need through Feeding America."

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$32 BestSelf
Lululemon Hoodie

"Lululemon is one of my go-to brands for workout gear. Their breathable material is hard to beat. Plus, who doesn't love a comfy hoodie?"

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$128 Lululemon
Karaoke Microphone

"Michael and I are goofy and don't always take ourselves too seriously. A karaoke mic can help revamp date nights and show off your silly side."

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$30 Urban Outfitters
Wine Subscription Service

"My husband Michael and I are wine lovers, and we love trying new blends. We could spend hours picking the perfect bottle of wine. Wine subscription services like Vinebox is the ultimate gift for wine lovers to try something new each month."

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary VINEBOX
DIY Photo Collage

"2019 was an incredible year for Michael and I. We got married, went on our honeymoon and had an amazing year in our individual careers. Remembering those moments is so special, and a photo collage of your favorite moments together will bring those moments back to life. A trip to Hobby Lobby is always fun, too!"

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$30 Hobby Lobby
Getaway Trip

"We have hectic schedules, so the time that we get to spend together is precious. Whether your trip is a weekend-long or a week-long, it's so refreshing to reconnect with your partner and spend quality time together outside of the crazy schedules at home. We just got back from our honeymoon in Jamaica—already missing it!"

E-Comm: Carly Pearce, Valentine's Day Gift Guide
Prices Vary Sandals

Looking for that perfect Galentine's Day gift? We have some suggestions in our guide here.

