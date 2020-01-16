Sean Penn and 27-Year-Old Girlfriend Leila George Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 3:37 PM

Sean Penn, Leila George

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala

Sean Penn and Leila George are still very much an item.

On Wednesday night, the 59-year-old actor hosted a gala dinner in honor of the 10th anniversary of CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort. The gala, held at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, helps to put a spotlight on locations impacted by natural disasters. Sean's 27-year-old girlfriend, Leila, was by his side at the event, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Sean's two kids, Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn—who he shares with ex Robin Wright—were also in attendance at the gala. Other stars on the guest list included Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder, Leonardo DiCaprio, Conan O'Brien, Patricia Arquette, Connie Britton and G-Eazy.

This sighting of Sean and Leila, the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio, comes a little over three years after they first sparked romance rumors. E! News learned in Oct. 2016 that the duo had been spending time together. It was around this same time that Leila posted a photo of her and Sean in a recording studio working on an audiobook.

Amid the romance speculation, the couple made their red carpet debut at an event at LACMA in Los Angeles. Prior to his romance with Leila, Sean dated actress Charlize Theron.

Charlize opened up about the couple's split in March 2016, she even responded to rumors that she "ghosted" the actor.

"There is a need to sensationalize things," Charlize told WSJ magazine. "When you leave a relationship there has to be some f--king crazy story or some crazy drama. And the f--king ghosting thing, like literally, I still don't even know what it is. It's just its own beast."

"We were in a relationship and then it didn't work anymore. And we both decided to separate," the Oscar winner clarified. "That's it."

