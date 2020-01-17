It's almost time for the 2020 SAG Awards—and it's going to be a big night for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Both stars are nominated for their performances in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. DiCaprio is in the running in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category while Pitt is up in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture group. They're also included in the film's Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nod.

This marks DiCaprio's 11th SAG Awards nomination and Pitt's ninth. The 45-year-old actor took home the trophy in 2016 for his lead role in The Revenant while the 56-year-old actor received recognition with the rest of the Inglourious Basterds cast in 2010.

Of course, the two A-listers have spent decades working on their craft.