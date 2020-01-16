Summer lovin', happened so fast...

Miley Cyrus's ex, actor Liam Hemsworth, and new flame Gabriella Brooks confirmed their relationship with some prime beach PDA earlier this month in Byron Bay in their native Australia, where it is currently summer.

As seen in recently released photos, the two could barely keep their hands or lips off each other while lounging in the sand. They also enjoyed frolicking together in the ocean. Brooks wore a red and white striped bikini, while Hemsworth sported printed swimming trunks.

The Hunger Games star, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, and the 23-year-old model had sparked romance rumors back in December after they were photographed at a lunch spot with his parents in Byron Bay. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.

In October, Hemsworth fueled relationship rumors with Dynasty actress Madison Brown after the two were photographed kissing in New York City.