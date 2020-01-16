Dove Cameron's Ex-Fiancé Ryan McCartan Accuses Her of Cheating

Dove Cameron is being accused of cheating on her ex fiancé, Ryan McCartan.

It's been just over three years since the former Liv and Maddie co-stars called it quits on their relationship. Ryan first announced the couple's split on Twitter in Oct. 2016, telling fans, "Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful." Dove and Ryan had just announced their engagement six months prior to their split.

On Thursday, Ryan, 26, took to Instagram Story to participate in an Q&A, during which the actor was asked to share his "proudest" moment. In his response, Ryan accused his former fiancée of cheating on him. Amid the speculation, Dove, 24, has yet to respond to her ex's allegation. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.

In his Instagram Story on Thursday, Ryan wrote of his "proudest" moment, "Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn't think I would be able to make it through that part of my life."