It's time to make amends.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has seen its fair share of controversy over the years both on and off screen. However, in the last day, two of its stars have been under fire for past insensitive remarks uncovered online. Both Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens have been called out by the Instagram account FaceReality16 that posted alleged past tweets that contain a variety of racial epithets.

Now, Caprioni is speaking out and apologizing for his past comments. Caprioni told E! News in a statement, "I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry."