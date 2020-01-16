by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 12:39 PM
What do you get when you mix Queer Eye, What Not to Wear, and RuPaul's Drag Race?
From the looks of it, you get Dragnificent, TLC's new show about four drag queens helping to transform people into their best selves. It's a series based on a special TLC aired last year, and features Drag Race stars Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jujubee, and Thorgy Thor inspiring a few lucky people in need of a little help.
The drag queens "flip the switch and sprinkle their glitz on people who desperately wish for a mega-makeover as part of an upcoming life milestone. The series will take viewers on a loud, outrageous and heartwarming ride as the queens help each person reveal the best version of themselves—inside and out," per TLC.
The queens took the stage at the TV Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday to talk about the new series, which they say taught them just as much as they were able to teach.
Some of their subjects are dealing with extreme weight loss, some are getting ready for a wedding, and others are just trying to get their life together, allowing each of the queens to use their skills, like Bebe's event planning and Thorgy's musical abilities, to help bring some love to their lives.
"It's more than a makeover show," Jujubee said during the panel. "Because you can take a makeover off, right? It's a transformation."
A reporter asked about Drag Race's famous saying, "This isn't RuPaul's Best Friends Race," and the queens acknowledged that this is a very different kind of thing.
"Drag Race is a competition," Bebe said. "This show is about celebrating others, touching others, bringing light, bringing love."
You can get a look at the show above, which proves we're likely in for what has become our favorite kind of tears over the past few years: Happy Makeover Tears.
Dragnificent premieres in April on TLC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?