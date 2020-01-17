Inside Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper's Private Friendship

Talk about the ultimate superstar support system.

While Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper have known each other for years, they've gotten "close" in the last few years, a source close to Pitt told E! News, saying, "Brad has a lot of respect for Bradley and vice versa."

And that respect was on center stage—literally—when the A Star Is Born director presented his friend with the award for Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Jan. 8 for his turn in When the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. In a surprising move, Pitt opened up about his sobriety in his acceptance speech, revealing it was Cooper who was instrumental in his journey.

"I got sober because of this guy," the 56-year-old star revealed. "And every day's been happier ever since...I love you and I thank you."

While Pitt has publicly talked about his sobriety, it was the first time he discussed the large role Cooper played in getting help, with the actor spending a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous in 2017 following his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie.