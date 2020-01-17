12 Lunar New Year Products to Celebrate the Year of the Rat

by Carly Milne | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lunar New Year is on Saturday, January 25, which officially puts us in the year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac. As the first animal in the zodiac, people born in a Rat year are seen as optimistic and energetic, clever and cunning, well-liked, and sensitive but stubborn. And because the Rat marks the beginning of a new turn around the zodiac's wheel, this Lunar New Year also symbolizes the dawn of a new day. (Yes, please!)
To help mark this momentous occasion, a number of brands have launched special capsule collections or limited editions of fan fave products in honor of the Lunar New Year. There's a little bit of everything, from make-up and skincare to fashionable goodies like gorgeous silk dresses, hoodies and shoes, and even a tote to carry everything you buy.
So if you're still looking for something to help you celebrate a whole new year (and maybe a whole new you?), shop our Lunar New Year picks below. Who knows? They might give you a little extra luck to take a big leap in 2020 and create a new beginning for yourself, which is something that's supported by Rat-year energy!
How about a pair of custom Converse to express your Lunar New Year style? These Chuck 70s are made with your choice of black suede or white leather, tonal or contrast stitching, pinstripes, laces and more. Topped with a celebratory print, these sneaks also feature a special gold foil 2020 logo.
Grab this unisex hoodie to ring in the New Year in style, with exclusive graphics and modern colorblocking. It features a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket to stash your stuff, ribbed cuffs and a snug hem to keep the chill out, and it's made of 100% cotton, so you know it's going to last long after the Year of the Rat is over.
Disney is being clever in renaming the Year of the Rat as the Year of the Mouse... but when they back it up with this plushie of Mickey Mouse, it's pretty much impossible to deny the cuteness. Mickey is decked out in a satin folk costume with embroidered features and decorations, with furry trim accents to top it off. How could you not want to cuddle this?
Diane von Furstenberg is known for having the most glam of gorgeous wrap dresses, and this special Lunar New Year number is no exception. Made of silk jersey, this floor-length dress sports three-quarter sleeves and has a true wrap closure. It's also available up to a size 16.
This limited edition of Charlotte Tilbury's fan favorite magic cream is pretty enough to display on your vanity... but the real miracle presents itself when you use it. Originating as a backstage favorite at fashion shows, Tilbury's cream features skin-happy ingredients like vitamins C and E to brighten, Hyaluronic Acid for hydration, and oils of rosehip and camellia for glowing and radiance. Discover why they say one pot is sold every two minutes.
It's a safe bet that anything Fenty Beauty will fly off the shelves, but this limited edition pairing of her famed Killawatt Highlighter duo and Stunna Lip Paint will probably disappear fast. Why? The highlighter duo offers Mean Money and Hu$tla Baby in complementing champagne shades, while the Lip Paint comes in Uncensored, that universal red that looks good on everyone. Make sure you grab this one before it's gone for good.
This four-in-one powder addresses a multitude of make-up needs. It color corrects, it's weightless, it's mattifying, and it sets and finishes your make-up. It also claims to diminish imperfections while delivering a long-lasting radiant matte finish... and all this in special Lunar New Year packaging? We're sold.
We were had at the mention of Pat McGrath, but when you open the lid on this eyeshadow palette? Wow. A six-pan combo of shimmers and mattes, the inspiration behind this palette is "the joyous spirit of Lunar New Year, evoking moods of prosperous luxury and opulent celebration." Between the glittering golds and stunning shades of rose, we believe it. And we bet this one's gonna sell out in record time, too.
No question that the outside of this compact is eye-catching in all the best ways, but that's not all it has to offer. It's actually refillable with Estee Lauder's Set. Blur. Finish Perfecting Pressed Powder, known for being silky and lightweight with a workable finish over foundation or bare skin. And just in case you were worried about losing those crystals, the compact comes with a velvet pouch for safe keeping.
Sunday Riley's fan favorite Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment gets a Lunar New Year makeover in limited edition red packaging, but inside, the formula you know and love remains the same. Whether you're concerned about reducing the signs of aging, improving your glow or lessening dark spots and discoloration, this potion does the trick by exfoliating dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to reveal smoother, fresher, younger-looking skin.
This knit tee features the Chinese zodiac animal of the moment in an appliqué on the front of this cotton tee, accented with a contrast crew neckline and a relaxed silhouette. Pull it on for a lazy Saturday, or top it off with a cute blazer for a night on the town. After all, you're celebrating.
You're going to need somewhere to stash all these Lunar New Year goodies, so why not in this chic tote from Bloomingdale's? Offering a festive take on their classic Little Brown Bag thanks to a Lunar New Year motif, this double-strap tote features an open top for easy access to all your stuff.
While you're working on that New Year glow up, consider some wardrobe updates and some clean beauty products to add to your routine for 2020!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?