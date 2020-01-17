The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2020

Fashion week has officially arrived once again. 

Just a few months after we bid farewell to spring fashion week in September, the next season of the biannual tradition is already upon us. Of course, with all the runways and supermodels that strut them come the famous faces who jet around the world to watch. 

With haute couture designs already being unveiled on the catwalks, celebrities have been popping up on their way to the ultra stylish and exclusive shows and parties. Thanks to the shutterflies stationed at every A-list event, fans get to see not only what's out on the runway, but who showed up to see...and what they're wearing, of course. And, as evidenced by Jennifer Lopez's surprise appearance in Versace's show last season, there really is no telling who may pop up to watch—or strut. 

Since fashion week wouldn't be complete without the star sightings, we've got you covered on every single one. 

As fashion weeks unfold in New York, London, Milan and Paris, E! News will keep you up to date on all the celebrities out and about with this handy gallery. 

Keep scrolling to see the stars who have already made their way to fashion week and continue to check back through February for all the sightings—and fabulous fashion—to come. 

Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Bella Hadid & Cara Delevingne

Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Dior Homme, Paris Fashion Week, Star Sightings

Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham & Victoria Beckham

Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Younes Bendjima, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Younes Bendjima

Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Noomi Rapace, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Noomi Rapace

Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Robert Pattinson, Cara Delevingne, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson & Cara Delevingne

Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Luka Sabbat, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Luka Sabbat

Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Courtney Love, Jordan Barrett, Dior Homme Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Courtney Love & Jordan Barrett

Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

Attended the Dior Perfume Dinner on Jan. 17.

Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ross Lynch & Jaz Sinclair

Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Neymar, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Neymar

Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Suki Waterhouse, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Charles Melton, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Charles Melton

Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Machine Gun Kelly, Balmain Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.

J Balvin, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

J Balvin

Attended the Casablanca Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Tyga, Berluti Menswear, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tyga

Attended the Berluti Menswear show on Jan. 17.

Bella Hadid, Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Attended the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 16.

Daniel Kaluuya, Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

Attended the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 16.

Diplo, Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Diplo

Attended the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 16.

Migos, Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Migos

Attended the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 16.

