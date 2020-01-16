Not even Ariana Grande can break free from the Twitter haters.

On Wednesday evening, the music superstar found herself on social media interacting with fans when she spotted some followers criticizing her fashion choices.

"She could easily stand out without wearing the same 2 outfits," one user wrote. Another follower added, "I really don't want her to look like every other I can't believe it's not Kylie."

Lo and behold, Ariana saw the messages and decided to clap back.

"Thank god I'm a singer then. Gimmeee a break. I don't like having my photo taken, I escape the paparazzi almost every time," she replied online. "I never post photos that aren't on stage but s--t i promise i have cute ass clothes—cuter than this f--kin candy jacket."

When one follower replied with, "Babe, we just want THEE BEST FOR YOU PERIOD!!!!!," Ariana understood.