All the Candid Moments at the 2020 SAG Awards You Just Can't Miss

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 7:44 AM

When it came to the 2020 SAG Awards, there were some moments you just had to see to believe. 

As the stars arrived to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 26th ceremony, there was no knowing how things would unfold as the many familiar Hollywood faces stepped out on the red carpet and made it into the A-list event. 

In addition to who would walk away with a coveted statue, the night was also packed with possibilities for nostalgic reunions and run-ins. Fortunately for fans everywhere, there was plenty of all three—and the cameras captured it all. 

Of course, the biggest off-screen moment of the night was when famous exes and two of the nights winners Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt crossed paths backstage, embraced and sent the Internet into a frenzy that won't subside for at least another 24 hours.  

In addition to Aniston and Pitt's sweet moment, there were many more among the sea of celebs that the shutterflies got permanently on film for pop culture fans to remember for years to come.

Judging by the many candid pictures, there was plenty of love, friendship and happiness in the award show air. But, don't take our word for it—see all of the SAG Awards' candid moments for yourself in E!'s gallery below!

Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Billy Crudup & Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show co-stars sweetly posed for the cameras. 

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Nicole Kidman & Jennifer Aniston

The beloved actresses shared a laugh at the annual awards. 

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

The famous exes' interaction at the award show practically set the Internet on fire. 

Christina Applegate, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Christina Applegate

The Dead to Me actress struck a standout pose on the red carpet. 

Helena Bonham Carter, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter

The Crown star looked ultra fabulous in a pair of shades on the red carpet. 

Julia Butters, Margot Robbie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

Julia Butters & Margot Robbie

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars flashed the cameras big smiles. 

Iain Armitage, Meryl Streep, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Iain Armitage & Meryl Streep

The 11-year-old nominee had a moment with the queen of the silver screen. 

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan & Alex Borstein

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars soaked in the moment of their cast's marvelous win. 

Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor gave something a very enthusiastic thumbs up. 

Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin & Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things stars looked to be the best of pals inside the show. 

Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Francesca Reale & Camila Mendes

The actresses took a moment for a selfie on the red carpet. 

Jack McBrayer, Daniel Levy, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Jack McBrayer & Daniel Levy

The funny men gave the cameras plenty of facial expression for this snap. 

Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss & Jennifer Aniston

The fellow nominees embodied sisterhood on the red carpet. 

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

The famous lovebirds posed for a selfie with some men and women in uniform. 

Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Leslie Bibb, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup & Leslie Bibb

This moment deserves a frame. 

Reese Witherspoon, Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Reese Witherspoon & Kathryn Newton

The on-screen mother-daughter duo posed for a very glamorous selfie. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellweger, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Lopez & Renée Zellweger

Talk about a trio of powerhouse stars!

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

The engaged pair shared a picture perfect moment outside the show. 

