A Look Back on the Craziest Things to Happen at the SAG Awards

A lot can happen at the SAG Awards.

While it's considered one of the tamer ceremonies of Hollywood's annual award season, over the years, the SAG Awards have been the site of some truly unforgettable—and unexpected—moments.

Take, for example, Winona Ryder, who, during Stranger Things co-star David Harbour's acceptance speech for the show's Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series win, made enough facial expressions to keep people talking and making memes into the next day.

Or, there was Morgan Freeman, who during his Life Achievement Award acceptance speech, pointed out the anatomy of the award show's signature trophy before wrapping up his notably brief speech.

A few years earlier, Cate Blanchett made a lot of people blush after getting a bit too handsy with the statue during her acceptance speech.