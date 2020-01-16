by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 10:23 AM
Celebs have flocked to France for Paris Fashion Week and several stylish male stars were spotted at the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter 2020 show on Thursday.
Among them: Tyga, Diplo, model and actor Luka Sabbat, Migos members Offset and Quavo, Oscar-nominated Get Out and Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya, and singer J Balvin. Tyga and Kaluuya sat in the front row, with the actor seated next to Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke and his wife Brigitte Burke.
Louis Vuitton Menswear Artistic Director Virgil Abloh helmed the event.
"We on the way to Paris right now," Offset said in a video posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.
His wife and fellow rapper Cardi B was not spotted.
Also seen at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/fall 2020 fashion show: supermodel Bella Hadid.
A lot of the stars have attended fashion week events before; Tyga sat front row with supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.
See photos of celebs at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/fall 2020 fashion show:
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The rapper appears in the front row.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The actor sits in the front row.
Estrop/Getty Images
Louis Vuitton's menswear artistic director arrives at the event.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The Migos rappers arrive together at the show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The actor and model arrives at the show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The actor strikes a pose.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The singer arrives at the show.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The DJ and producer strikes a pose.
