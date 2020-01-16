Inside Chicago West's Magical Minnie Mouse Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 8:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy birthday, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter, nicknamed Chi, turned 2 on Wednesday and celebrated her 2nd birthday at a Minnie Mouse-themed tea party.

Her mom and aunts Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashianposted photos from the event on their Instagram Stories. The birthday girl had her face painted to look like the Disney character. Guests were served an array of tasty treats, such as chocolate macarons, mouse ears-shaped Rice Krispie treats with pink icing and cupcakes decorated with pink bows and photos of Minnie Mouse. And tea, of course. The food was served on elegant floral China, alongside small vases of pink and peach tea roses.

Chicago received a three-tier birthday cake decorated with Minnie Mouse's entire face and body, complete with the pink polka dotted dress and matching bow that she wears on Disney Junior's Mickey Mouse Clubhouse series.

The Kardashians are avid Disney fans and are also known for hosting elaborate birthday parties for their kids. In December, Kim and Kanye's second-eldest child and first son Saint West celebrated his fourth birthday at a dinosaur-themed bash. Last year, Kylie throw her and now-ex Travis Scott's daughter Stormi a "Stormi World"-themed first birthday party, complete with carnival rides. The little girl will turn 2 in two weeks and her mom tweeted in December, "Starting to plan Stormi's 2nd bday .. it's gonna be insane i can't wait."

Photos

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

See photos from Chicago West's magical Minnie Mouse birthday tea party:

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Happy Birthday, Chi!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child and youngest daughter celebrated her second birthday at a Minnie Mouse tea party in January 2020. See photos from the event.

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beautiful Spread

Khloe Kardashian shared this photo on Instagram.

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Birthday Girl

Hi Minnie!

Article continues below

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Full Disney Treatment

Who wants cake?

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Shhhh

Artist at work...

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Time for Tea!

And desserts!

Article continues below

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

More Sweet Treats

Cupcake, anyone?

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Twins!

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson also gets her face painted like Minnie Mouse.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Instagram

Selfie Time

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson take a selfie.

Article continues below

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Hi True

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson enjoys a tasty treat.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Instagram

Cuddles!

Khloe Kardashian cuddles daughter True Thompson.

Chicago West, 2nd Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Magical Cake

"Thank you so much @disneyjunior," Kim wrote.

Article continues below

Chicago is Kim and Kanye's third child and first of two to be born via surrogate. They welcomed Psalm West, their fourth baby and second son, via a different surrogate last May.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Chicago West , Kim Kardashian , Birthdays , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.