by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 6:46 AM
Case closed for Mindhunter? Maybe…or maybe not.
The cast of the Netflix series, Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Trov, have all been released from their contracts, according to TVLine. However, that does not mean the show is canceled after two seasons. Apparently, it all comes down to how busy executive producer David Fincher is.
"David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots," Netflix said in a statement to E! News. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."
McCallany has been on Twitter sharing articles about the show, specifically stating it's not canceled, just…in limbo, and thanking fans for understanding.
Created by Joe Penhall, the period drama is based on the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. Along with Fincher, Penhall and Charlize Theron are among the executive producers on the series that first debuted in 2017.
The show follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Trov), all members of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit. The first season followed the characters through 1977-1980 as they consulted with Edmund Kemper (Cameron Britton) to learn the inner workings of how a serial killer's mind works. Season two was set from 1980-1981 and was based on the case of Wayne Williams. Damon Herriman appeared in season two as Charles Manson.
The nine-episode second season of Mindhunter dropped on Netflix in August 2019.
