"Slightly Drunk" Jamie Foxx Admits He's a Member of the Mile High Club

Jamie Foxx sure knows how to party.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Just Mercy actor asked for no mercy as he played a round of "Burning Questions." The star held nothing back with his responses to host Ellen DeGeneres, making for one of the funniest installments of this game in a while.

The host's first question was about Foxx's social life. As she said, "When was the last time you partied all night long?"

Without missing a beat, Foxx replied, "I am still at the party. I partied all night long. My birthday was Dec. 13, I have been sleepy and slightly drunk since Dec. 13. Every night. I'm like Leonardo DiCaprio."

Foxx did have a blowout party for his 52nd birthday last month. As a source told E! News at the time, the star started his birthday celebrations by partying at the Warwick Nightclub in Los Angeles until around 2 a.m. And apparently, that party hasn't stopped.

Next up, DeGeneres asked, "What other celebrity, besides yourself, throws the best parties?"