We think it's safe to say that this is the start of a beautiful friendship between Reese Witherspoon and Beyoncé.

Ever since The Morning Show actress asked Bey and Jay-Z for some champagne during the 2020 Golden Globes, their friendship has become the gift that keeps on giving. Just days after the Golden Globes, the power couple sent the actress a case of their Ace of Spades champagne, because that's just what friends do.

Now, at the heels of Bey's latest Adidas x Ivy Park capsule collection release, the Legally Blonde actress received another special delivery from the queen herself.

On Wednesday, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share with her followers that the Lemonade singer had sent the entire Ivy Park collection to her home and the actress had the most relatable reaction.

"You guys, somebody told me that a big package is arriving and I don't know what it is, let's go see" Witherspoon says in an IGTV video she recorded of herself unboxing the collection.