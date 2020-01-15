Reese Witherspoon Can't Believe Beyoncé Sent Her the Entire Ivy Park Collection

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 3:44 PM

Reese Witherspoon, Beyonce

Reese instagram, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

We think it's safe to say that this is the start of a beautiful friendship between Reese Witherspoon and Beyoncé

Ever since The Morning Show actress asked Bey and Jay-Z for some champagne during the 2020 Golden Globes, their friendship has become the gift that keeps on giving. Just days after the Golden Globes, the power couple sent the actress a case of their Ace of Spades champagne, because that's just what friends do. 

Now, at the heels of Bey's latest Adidas x Ivy Park capsule collection release, the Legally Blonde actress received another special delivery from the queen herself.

On Wednesday, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share with her followers that the Lemonade singer had sent the entire Ivy Park collection to her home and the actress had the most relatable reaction. 

"You guys, somebody told me that a big package is arriving and I don't know what it is, let's go see" Witherspoon says in an IGTV video she recorded of herself unboxing the collection. 

Then you see Witherspoon hauling the package—that's taller than she is, basically—and asking her mother to guess what she thinks it might be.

"What is this? Maybe art? Balloons? Maybe it's movie posters?" Witherspoon tries to guess. 

On her caption, Witherspoon wrote, "Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive? Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!" 

Throughout the video, Witherspoon rocks every lewk from the collection in style while "Formation" plays in the background.

We can't wait to see Witherspoon rock these looks on the red carpet, at the 2020 SAG Awards maybe? 

